BBC announces MAJOR new drama and we can't wait

The BBC has announced a new thriller drama, The Capture, and we already can't wait! The new series, starring Strike actress Holliday Grainger and Fantastic Beasts actor Callum Turner, will look at the world of "fake news" and just how much it takes to convict someone of a crime.

Holliday will play DI Rachel Carey

The official synopsis reads: "When soldier Shaun Emery's conviction for a murder in Afghanistan is overturned due to flawed video evidence, he returns to life as a free man with his young daughter. But when damning CCTV footage from a night out in London comes to light, Shaun's life takes a shocking turn and he must soon fight for his freedom once again. With DI Rachel Carey drafted in to investigate Shaun's case, she quickly learns that the truth can sometimes be a matter of perspective. Should she trust Shaun Emery?" A first look picture from the series shows Holliday as DI Rachel Carey, as she watches surveillance footage of the suspect.

The new series will be a six-part drama, and will also star The Crown actor Ben Miles, Marcella actress Sophia Brown and Guardians of the Galaxy star Laura Haddock. The Capture will air later this year on BBC One. This isn't the only crime drama on the way, as Netflix recently announced their new show, Criminal, which focuses on police interrogations in four different countries. According to Netflix: "This revolutionary procedural comprises 12 unique stories set in four different countries: France, Spain, Germany and the UK… This stripped down, cat-and-mouse drama focuses on the intense mental conflict between detectives and suspects." The UK cast of the upcoming 12-episode show will star David Tennant, Agent Carter star Hayley Atwell, Youssef Kerkour and Katherine Kelly.

