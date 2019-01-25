BBC to air documentary on the murder of Crimewatch presenter Jill Dando Jill Dando's death sent shockwaves through the nation

The BBC has announced plans to make a documentary looking at the 1999 murder of the popular TV presenter and news reader, Jill Dando. The Crimewatch presenter, who was also known for her work on Holiday and the 6 o'clock news, was killed on the doorstep of her home at midday in an act of violence that shocked the nation – particularly as the killer was never caught.

Jill's murder shocked the country

The hour-long documentary, The Murder of Jill Dando, will look at the "full story" on the 20th anniversary of her murder, and will be "told by the people at the heart of the case". Speaking about the documentary, David Brindley, Head of Commissioning, Popular Factual and Factual Entertainment, said: "Jill was one of the BBC's most talented and well-loved presenters. Her death sent shockwaves through the country and sparked one of the biggest investigations the Metropolitan Police had ever launched. Twenty years on, with the crime still unsolved, this film will reveal in detail the process of that investigation from those who were closest to it."

Loading the player...

The Queen was among those to pay tribute to Jill following her death, and at the time her fiancé, Alan Farthing, released a statement which read: "I cannot think for one moment what could go through someone's mind when they do such a thing to such a beautiful, caring and well-meaning person such as Jill." The new documentary will look at never-before-seen material as well as exploring forensics of the case, and will also explore how events of the case took place in real-time. The documentary will also look at the several theories surrounding Jill's death, while asking if her murder will ever be solved.