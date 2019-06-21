Beyonce sings 'Can You Feel the Love Tonight' in new Lion King clip and we're crying This is going to be amazing

After hearing that Disney made perhaps the best casting decision of all time and cast Beyonce as Nala in the upcoming live-action version of The Lion King, we have been waiting to hear a glimpse of her in the role of the lioness! Fans finally heard part of the star singing Can You Feel the Love Tonight? in a new teaser along with Childish Gambino, who is the voice of Simba, and they sound just amazing!

“Can You Feel The Love Tonight?” in the brand new TV spot for ‘The Lion King’ #TheLionKing pic.twitter.com/chpBbxffJV — The DisInsider (@TheDisInsider) June 20, 2019

Watch the clip here!

The short clip shows a first glimpse of Simba and Nala together, as James Earl Jones as Mufasa can be heard saying: "Look at the stars. The great kings look down on us from those stars. And so will I." Fans reacted to the new clip, with one writing: "Whoaaaaa!!! After hearing that, I'm still not ready!!!! Her voice sounds so pretty and tender. So angelic and vulnerable!!!! Wow!!!!!" Another person wrote: "Anyone not talking about Beyoncé sounding incredible in this snippet of Can You Feel The Love Tonight is getting muted until July, 18, 2019. See you on the other side of history."

Beyonce will play Nala

READ: Keanu Reeves did a blind audition for Toy Story 4

Speaking about casting Beyonce, the film's director Jon Favreau told Entertainment Weekly: "I think that part of it is that she's got young kids, part of it is that it's a story that feels good for this phase of her life and her career — it's a very positive story, it's a classic that a lot of people feel very emotionally invested in — and I think she just really likes the original very much… She really lives up to her reputation as far as the beauty of her voice and her talent."

READ: Aladdin's new Genie Will Smith pays touching tribute to late Robin Williams