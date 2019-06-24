Friends stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston meet up again and give big reunion clue Fingers crossed!

Having marked the 25th anniversary of Friends in February, there has been more talk than ever of a possible reunion show. Recently, the female stars of the show have been meeting up a lot, and on Saturday they enjoyed a night out together. Courteney Cox took to Instagram to share a fun snapshot of herself with her former co-stars Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston, and wrote in the caption: "Trying to figure out what to say on Instagram. Got nothing, friends, girls night." The photo prompted many of her followers to ask about a full Friends reunion, having noticed Courteney's reference to the show in her caption. "Ok now what do you mean by Friends, please stop teasing guys and make this reunion happen already," one wrote, while another speculated: "She said Friends, it's a sign."

Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston met up again this weekend

The trio recently met up to celebrate Courteney's 55th birthday, and again, the actress shared a picture of them together on social media. "How lucky am I to celebrate my birthday with these two?" she wrote. With such a huge fan base, there is no doubt that a Friends reunion show would go down well if it were to happen. Jennifer has been the latest star of the series to talk about the possibility. During a recent appearance on The Ellen Degeneres show, the Rachel Green actress said that "anything could happen" when it came to a Friends reboot. "Why not? You know what, because, listen, I told you this. I would do it. The girls would do it. And the boys would do it. I'm sure. Listen, anything could happen," she said.

MORE: Robbie Williams and Ayda Field pose for cosy bedroom selfie

Courteney recently shared a photo of the Friends cast before they were famous

READ: Sex and the City star lost sleep over Friends role

Lisa has also been vocal about the possibility, admitting that she was game if it was organised. Talking to Extra TV, she said: "Courteney and Jennifer are good planners. I'm that annoying person that's like 'Hey do either one of you want to put that together?' My role is like, here's an idea and have someone do it." Other stars of the show were Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.