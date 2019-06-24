Robbie Williams and Ayda Field pose for cosy bedroom selfie See the snap!

Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field has shared a very cosy photo from bed. The former X Factor judge was pictured lying down next to her husband, holding her hand up to her head. While Ayda wore a pair of stylish silky pyjamas, Robbie went topless, showing off his tattoos and smouldering at the camera. "Nighty night," Ayda wrote on Instagram, adding a 'Sleepy' sticker to her post.

Robbie has been performing in Las Vegas and was recently reunited with his family when they flew in to see him. The Angels singer gave fans a glimpse at his very kid-friendly changing room backstage, sharing a photo of his daughter Teddy, six, and son Charlie, four. While Robbie hugged his son tight, his daughter was more engrossed by the piles of toys, boardgames and books laid out on a table.

Robbie and Ayda posed in bed

The Rock DJ singer and his American wife Ayda are also the proud parents to baby Coco, who turns one in September. Opening up about their youngest child, Robbie, 45, told The Mirror: "The kids, there's no jealousy, there's just lots of love. Teddy wants to feed her all the time and cuddle her all the time." He added of Coco: "We keep waiting for her to be a nightmare, but so far she hasn't done anything other than sleep, drink and occasionally smile and then get confused about what she's doing."

The singer's family are visiting him in Las Vegas

Although Ayda and Robbie enjoy sharing snaps and videos of their youngsters on social media, they have previously explained why they are careful to keep the children's faces concealed. Explaining their reasons on Loose Women, Ayda said: "We never show their faces, it's really important to us. We're really proud and we want to share absolutely everything but there's a law in this country that they can't put pictures up of kids in the papers unless you're posting their faces."

