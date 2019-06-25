The Handmaid's Tale star Elisabeth Moss calls the hit show 'shockingly relevant' The actress had some strong words to say…

The Handmaid's Tale star Elisabeth Moss has called the controversial Channel 4 show "shockingly relevant". The actress even admitted that she gets frustrated with people who say they struggle to watch the TV series. She said: "When people say the show is hard to watch, I get my hackles up. If you can't face our show, then how are you going to face what's actually happening in the world? It's shockingly relevant. It's important to hold that mirror up to society and to ourselves to try to get people to face what's going on, before it's too late."

Based on Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel of the same name, the show follows June (Elisabeth Moss), a 'Handmaid' who is forced to bear children in a totalitarian, religious society where escape is virtually impossible. Women are regarded as second-class citizens to men, who have access to education and political positions.

The show is certainly not an easy watch, but Elisabeth admits the harder scenes are her favourite to film. She added to the Radio Times: "The tougher scenes are my favourites to work on. I'm an actor, so I don't want to sit around looking happy all the time. If I do that, I get bored. I'm not a dark person, but my favourite days involve the emotional material." And there's no fear of Elisabeth taking her work home with her, as she added that she's "very good" at leaving her character on set.

She went on: "I'm very good at shaking it off. As soon as we've finished a scene, I'm done. I'm like, 'Where's my coffee?' I'm not somebody who stays in the moment. If I stayed in character, I would lose track of reality."

