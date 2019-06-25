Paul Hollywood's estranged wife Alexandra diagnosed with cancer Our thoughts are with Alexandra and her family

Paul Hollywood's estranged wife Alexandra has been diagnosed with skin cancer. The celebrity chef broke the news to fans in a candid Instagram video, in which she urged her followers to not ignore signs that something could be wrong. Captioning the clip, she said: "So here’s the thing… I wanted you lot to see this because I know that we're all scared of the 'C' word... I'm lucky, this is no big deal but it’s a bit of a wake-up call and payback for those years I spent poolside and mucking around in boats as a Scuba Instructor, in and out of the water with little or no sunscreen! We all need to be more self-aware, so with that in mind - I really hope you’ll all have a good look at yourselves tonight in the bathroom mirror - and if you’re not sure about something... go see your GP!"

Paul and Alex were married for 20-years

Fans rushed to send messages of sympathy to Alex, with one revealing the news had forced them to get themselves checked out. They said: "You’ve made me make an appointment, have been putting my head in the sand with a couple of blemishes on my face that I really should get looked at....thank you (am glad all ok with yours)." Another added: "Pleased you'll make a full recovery and very brave to tell the world. You have an amazing voice and the looks to go with it."

Earlier this month, Alexandra opened up about her 20-year marriage to Paul, admitting that she "lost herself" and "made sacrifices". In 2013, the Great British Bake off judge had an affair with his American Baking Competition co-star, Marcela Valladolid, but reconciled with his wife shortly afterwards.

Our thoughts are with Alexandra

Alexandra reflected on their marriage during a chat with The Sunday Telegraph, saying: "When you get married and have children, it's easy to lose yourself. I'm not complaining because I was happy, but then someone else rips everything up and it wakes you up to who you are and what you have become and what sacrifices you've made."

Paul and Alexandra split for the second time in November 2017. Alexandra previously revealed she stayed with her husband for the sake of their son Josh, 17. Speaking about her decision, the mother-of-one confessed: "I stand by that decision. I believed in my marriage, I wanted to make it work."

