Alison Hammond flees from Italian police in hilarious This Morning mishap Alison Hammond got into a spot on bother on live TV!

Alison Hammond had to apologise to Italian police on live TV during a segment on This Morning. The presenter, who often gets herself in sticky situations on television, was filming a segment about winning a holiday in Pisa, Italy, when the police approached her and indicated that she leave the area. Speaking to the camera (and to a very amused Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield), she said: "Look guys, we haven't got a permit, we are not allowed to film here. I'm gonna get arrested. I love you all. Laters." Holly replied: "Good luck Alison... with the Italian police," before Phillip added: "Well, we have sent her to many places, but that is the first time she has got arrested."

This isn't the first time Alison has been in trouble during live TV! During the show's 30th anniversary episode, she accidentally pushed a crew member into the Liverpool docks, leaving Holly and Phil hysterical in the studio, and she previously went flying while attempting to ski with an instructor while in France.

Alison ran away from the police

Alison recently shocked fans after showing off her incredible weight loss in a stunning photo. The presenter has embarked on a lifestyle overhaul after becoming an ambassador for Weight Watchers – and it appears the healthy eating plan is working wonders for her! Posting a "new profile pic" on Twitter, Alison displayed a remarkably slimmer face after tipping the scales at 20-stone when she joined the programme back in April. Stacey Solomon commented on the post: "Sooo beautiful", while Andrea McLean left a series of emojis including heart eyes, a burning flame and a pair of lips. Other fans told Alison that she looked "absolutely gorgeous" while another simply put "YESSSS" with a series of flame emojis.

