This Morning's Alison Hammond reveals incredible weight loss – see the pic

Alison Hammond has shocked fans after showing off her incredible weight loss in a stunning new photo. The This Morning star has embarked on a lifestyle overhaul after becoming an ambassador for Weight Watchers – and it appears the healthy eating plan is working wonders for her. Posting a "new profile pic" on Twitter, Alison displayed a remarkably slimmer face after tipping the scales at 20-stone when she joined the programme back in April.

The photo has attracted over 9,000 'likes' so far and over 500 comments, with Alison winning tonnes of praise from her followers and celebrity friends. Stacey Solomon commented on the post: "Sooo beautiful", while Andrea McLean left a series of emojis including heart eyes, a burning flame and a pair of lips. Other fans told Alison that she looked "absolutely gorgeous" while another simply put "YESSSS" with a series of flame emojis.

Speaking of her decision to lose weight, Alison told HELLO! last month: "I am 44 now, and there are certain things I can't do, and I am the sort of person who wants to embrace life and enjoy it. In the back of my head I was putting things off, like my son would ask 'can we go for a bike ride' and I was like 'yeah, yeah, we'll go for a bike ride' but never actually get round to doing the bike ride because I didn't want to not be able to complete the whole lap. Then I thought, if I carried on doing this there is diabetes and do I want my journey to be going that way? Actually, I don't, so I just thought let's go a different path."

And Alison admitted the main reason she chose to collaborate with WW is because of their approach to her weight loss journey. She added: "I was doing WW way before WW even approached me, I went along to my local group because I saw my friend who I hadn't seen in two years, he literally looked like a different person. I see lots of people losing weight, but they look like death, they have been doing it all the wrong way they don't eat, there was something about my friend…I saw happiness. It's 2lb a week weight loss so it is a healthy weight, I am looking at this like a 'two- or three-year project Hammond', I am enjoying the journey."

