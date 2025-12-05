Alison Hammond reacts after Prince Harry's unnerving viral impression of her

Alison Hammond has reacted after Prince Harry lip-synched one of her famous exchanges with a contestant on The Great British Bake Off on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Wednesday.

On the New Year's Day special in 2024, Birmingham-born host Alison mistakenly thought Northern Irish baker Mark was telling her to "beg for me," instead of "bake for me," after she asked him what he would want her to do if he was "king for the day".

Appearing shocked, Alison said: "You'd want me to do what? Beg?" Mark repeated back to her: "Bake! B-A-K-E," prompting her to reply: "Oh bake!", and erupt into giggles.

The clip of Harry, who mimicked Alison, has gone viral and even his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, reshared it on her Instagram page.

Reacting to the sketch on This Morning on Friday, Mark dialled into the show to speak to Alison.

"Harry was so good as well, but we can now talk to the man of the moment himself. No, not Prince Harry, but former Bake Off contestant, Mark Lutton. What did you think when you saw the clip? Did your phone blow up?" Alison asked him.

"Absolutely. I initially thought, to be honest, that it was an AI clip," Mark admitted. "I couldn't really quite believe that it was a legitimate clip. Yeah, it did blow up, I had so many messages from people sharing it with me, but it's been a nice little flashback to my time on Bake Off."

"It was such a funny moment, because I can remember the moment, I genuinely couldn't hear what you were saying. I had to look at a producer to be told you're saying 'Bake,' it was your accent which was throwing me off," Alison said.

"I know, and even when I tried to spell it out, Alison, it didn't make any difference, did it? Mark replied, which prompted laughter from the presenter and her co-host, Dermot O'Leary.

Asking Mark if Harry and Meghan could be on Celebrity Bake Off one day, he responded: "I mean, it would be amazing wouldn't it? I would love to see how they would do. I mean, I hope the Bake Off team are talking to their team to try and make that happen, because that would be incredible, wouldn't it? I would love to see Harry and Meghan in the tent. Do we think Harry could bake? I'm not sure, I'm not convinced he could."

© CBS via Getty Images Prince Harry made a second appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

While Alison has not met Meghan or Harry in person, she's no stranger to royalty. The TV star met the Prince and Princess of Wales at the BAFTAs when she hosted the BAFTAs at the Royal Festival Hall in London in February 2023. Two months later, their paths crossed again at The Rectory in Birmingham during William and Kate's visit to meet local business owners from the city's creative industries sector.

© Getty Images Alison is no stranger to royalty having previously met William and Kate, and the King and Queen

Alison also met then Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall in 2018, when the royals visited the This Morning studio to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the Royal Television Society.