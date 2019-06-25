Coronation Street's Katie McGlynn shares snaps from co-star's wedding The soap star reminisced on the special day

Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn has reminisced on the "wedding of the year" between her co-star Sam Aston and his partner Briony by sharing a series of throwback photos. The actress, who plays Sinead Tinker in the soap, can be seen with her co-stars Brooke Vincent, Jennie McAlpine, and the groom himself.

Katie looked stylish for the occasion wearing a black-and-white polka dot dress with her hair pinned back with a star-shaped hair clip. Meanwhile, mum-to-be Brooke also wore polka dots, showing off her growing baby bump in a cami dress with cowl neckline, and Sam looked dapper in a tuxedo. Another photo showed Katie cuddling her co-star Jennie at the evening reception, with the pair sat together on a bench in the luxury barn venue.

Katie McGlynn shared photos from Sam Aston's wedding on Instagram

"Throwback to the wedding of the year @samaston93 @yogawithbriony. Such a special day for the most beautiful couple inside & out!" Katie captioned the photos.

Sam married his yoga teacher fiancée Briony in May, before jetting away to the Maldives for a luxurious honeymoon. The 26-year-old, who plays Chesney Brown in the soap, stayed at the Kuramathi resort, which played host to Billie Faiers' wedding in March.

Coronation Street's Jennie McAlpine also attended the event

Briony shared several photos from their luxurious getaway on Instagram, showing herself practicing yoga on the beach and even getting her new husband involved in one challenging pose. Another photo showed the newlyweds celebrating "1 week of being husband and wife" in a bar at the resort.

The beautiful bride has also shared glimpses at the couple's wedding video, saying the nuptials were "the best day of our lives". As well as showing how they hosted an outdoor ceremony before their guests tucked into woodfired pizzas, Briony also revealed that they performed a unique AcroYoga routine which appears to have been part of their first dance.

