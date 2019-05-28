Why everyone should go and see Booksmart The film is Olivia Wilde's directorial debut

There is a moment in the trailer for Booksmart where our heroes, Amy and Molly, are complimenting each other on how incredible they look as they prepare for their first ever High School party. Their love for each other is almost aggressive as they shout about how amazing the other person looks – and sets the tone for this female-led celebration of friendship.

If there is any justice in the world, Booksmart should be reaching the same heights as favourite coming-of-age classics from The Breakfast Club to Mean Girls. However, despite receiving critical acclaim, Booksmart isn't having even close to the same box office success of many of its competitors, including Aladdin, Rocketman and John Wick 3. In fact, it actually underperformed to expectations, and debuted to just £5.1million instead of its expected £9.4million since its release in late May.

Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever star as Molly and Amy

So why should you go to see it? The film is directed by Olivia Wilde, and fronted by two female leads, Lady Bird's Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever, and as such a box office success for this film would likely mean more female-led stories being greenlit by studios – but it is also important to point out that the film is simply brilliant. With a 97% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the story follows Amy and Molly, best friends who have spent their school lives studying and thinking themselves superior to their classmates, who have spent their educational years partying. However, when Molly discovers that all of her party-obsessed peers also got into esteemed universities, she is determined that she and Amy have one wild night before graduation. Of course, things don't quite go to plan.

The film has a 97% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Olivia tweeted admitting that the movie was "creamed" by its competitors. She wrote: "Anyone out there saving @Booksmart for another day, consider making that day TODAY. We are getting creamed by the big dogs out there and need your support. Don't give studios an excuse not to green-light movies made by and about women." Several fans shared their experiences in watching the film in the cinema, with one writing: "Just saw #booksmart and our audience applauded at the end. That's how good it is. Everyone must go see it. I needed that laughter. And we need more amazing stories being told about and by women. Amazing directorial debut by @oliviawilde."

Another person added: "I felt like I became friends with everyone in our audience. We laughed. We cried. We clapped. So fun to watch in the theatre." Olivia replied to the latter, writing: "This is why we still make movies for the big screen, even when it's a tough bet. Thank you to everyone having fun at @Booksmart this weekend!" Still need convincing? Watch the first six minutes here.