Coronation Street spoilers: The roof falls in on Gary's world

In next week's Coronation Street, Imran reveals that he knows Gary is a suspect in the factory roof collapse, Maria has a bad first date that brings her closer to Ali, and Beth puts pressure on Sean to find the money for her shares. Find else what else is going down in Weatherfield here…

Monday 15 July part one

Eileen's curiosity is piqued when it's obvious that Paula recognises Jan. When, in the Rovers, Eileen quizzes Paula, she makes out Eileen imagined it. After Eileen confides in Liz, Liz googles Jan and finds some worrying information. At No. 11, Liz waits until Jan is out to show Eileen the discovery she has made about him.

Nick tries to make amends with Sarah but to no avail. Nick spots himself in one of Beth's photographs that was taken on the morning of the factory roof collapse. Nick goes to the police with the photo, which he claims proves he was nowhere near the factory at the time of the roof collapse but the police remain unconvinced.

When Gary calls in to Rick's office he is rattled to find Rick's daughter, Kelly, demanding to know where her dad is. Gary plays dumb and returns to the street, unaware that Kelly is watching him. Meanwhile, Audrey promises to set a lonely Maria up with her 3 o'clock client called Bob. When a man calls in the barber's at 3pm, Maria assumes he's Bob and flirts with him, failing to spot a text from Audrey. When the client reveals he's married, Maria is fuming. Audrey calls in and tells a mortified Maria that Bob cancelled. Elsewhere, in the cafe, Roy sets about making some toast for Ed but after a spark and a bang the lights go out. Ed tells Roy that he'll need to carry out a full assessment of the electrics and in the meantime he must vacate the premises as a precaution.

Monday 15 July part two

When Jan returns, Liz makes herself scarce. Over dinner, Eileen confronts Jan. Meanwhile, Sarah confides in Adam about Nick's alibi. Ken, Peter, Carla, Adam and Sarah sit down to dinner at No.1. Carla reveals that Sarah's phone wasn't amongst the stolen phones she returned and that she had dreamt Gary had visited her and gone through her handbag. Later, Sarah tells Adam that she has a horrible hunch that Gary was involved with the roof collapse and Adam urges her to go to the police.

When Kelly tracks Gary down, he drops the bombshell that her dad was actually a loan shark. But he takes it a step further and lies that Rick was busted by the police and has done a runner. Gary heads off, leaving Kelly heartbroken. Meanwhile, with the cafe deemed unsafe, Peter and Carla move into No.1. Roy moves into No.9 with Tyrone. Evelyn's less than impressed to discover Tyrone has offered him her bed and she's sharing with Ruby. Elsewhere, Emma urges Maria to check her dating app to see if she's had any interest.

Wednesday 17 July part one

Sarah's reluctant to shop Gary to the police on just a hunch however when she questions Gary about the voicemail he left on her phone, he's evasive and her suspicions are piqued. Meanwhile Sharon tracks Gary down and is not convinced when Gary claims that Rick has gone into hiding abroad. Adam admits to Sarah that he told Imran her suspicions about Gary. Adam, Sarah, Imran and Sharon watch as Gary is taken in by the police for questioning.

In the community centre, Sarah announces that the share certificates have arrived giving them all a stake in the factory but the cramped working conditions irk the factory girls. Sarah suggests that if they forfeit their bonus, the money could be put towards rebuilding the factory. After a vote most are in favour of giving up their bonuses.

Roy attempts to make an effort at No.9 but Evelyn is still keen to lock horns. When Ed calls in to break the news that the cafe won't be ready for a couple of weeks, Evelyn makes it known she isn't happy. Tyrone tells her she can always find somewhere else to stay. Elsewhere, Maria meets up with her internet date, Ben, she's bowled over by his good looks but less impressed when he reveals that he still lives with his mother.

Wednesday 17 July part two

Gary does his best to remain calm when questioned by police over the factory roof collapse and then about his involvement with Rick. When Gary discovers it was Sarah who reported him to the police and then he sees her head off with Adam, he is broken. Sharon drops the bombshell that Kelly has reported Rick missing to the police and Gary is terrified as he realises the net is closing in.

Beth sulks over the decision to forfeit the bonuses and although she returns to work, she offers to sell her shares first to Sean then to Paul. Meanwhile, Seb points out he might contact Alina but Jan tells him to leave her alone. Jan calls at the nail salon and warns Alina not to get in contact with Seb again as it's too dangerous.

In the corner shop, Evelyn tells Tyrone and Michelle that Roy needs to move out as it's clear he holds a torch for her however Tyrone warns her she needs to start being a bit nicer to Roy or she'll be out on her ear. Elsewhere, when a middle aged woman parks herself at their table and reveals that she's Ben's mother, Maria's horrified and making excuses hurries out.

Friday 19 July

As Kate and Gary stare at the factory, Imran reveals he knows that Gary is now a suspect. Gary protests his innocence meanwhile Kelly approaches Faye looking for Gary. Gary assures Faye that he knows nothing about where Rick is or the roof collapse and Faye believes him. In the Rovers, Peter lunges at Gary, blaming him for destroying both Kate and Carla's lives. Burdened with guilt, Gary calls at the solicitors' office and tells Imran that he's responsible for Rana's death.

Maria meets up with Rex, her internet date, in the bistro. However when Rex shows her some photos revealing that he likes to dress as a dog, she's taken aback. When Ali suggests they might like a doggy bag for their leftover food, Rex storms out. Maria's mortified whilst Ali is bemused. Armed with a bottle of wine and an apology, Ali heads to Maria's flat and the attraction is soon evident. Having finished the bottle, Ali leans in for a kiss and Maria kisses him back.

Beth puts pressure on Sean to find the money for her shares or she sells them to Paul. Kirk lets slip Beth's plans to Sally who is furious. Sally confronts Beth who suggests Sally she make her an offer. Kirk's appalled when Beth tries to auction off her shares. A meeting is called and the factory workers tell Beth they've agreed to buy her shares and divide them fairly amongst themselves. Beth begrudgingly accepts.

Elsewhere, Evelyn accuses Larry of doing a botch job of the cafe wiring and trying to fleece Roy. However Roy refuses to back her up leaving Evelyn frustrated. Chesney shows Gemma his plans to extend No.5 ahead of the babies' births but Gemma's convinced the house will still be too small. Desperate for more money, Gemma persuades Evelyn to give her some shifts at the shop but makes her promise to keep it a secret from Chesney. Evelyn returns home and confirms that she's sorted out Larry the electrician. Roy worries that she's done something foolish.