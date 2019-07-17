Is this Coronation Street star joining the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 line-up? We would love this!

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 will be upon us very soon - and the fans cannot wait! But who will make the hotly anticipated line-up? Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd, who plays former bad boy David Platt in the ITV soap, has hinted he could by swapping the cobbles for the glitzy dancefloor. Asked whether he would do reality TV, the actor told Best magazine: "I'd do Strictly over any of the others. I couldn't do Dancing On Ice. If I did I'm A Celebrity I'd probably upset someone by saying something that's not PC and lose my job."

The comments come shortly after fellow Corrie star Catherine Tyldesley revealed she would love to take part in Strictly. "I adore Strictly - it’s one of my favourite ever shows," she told The Sun. "I would genuinely love to learn to dance, because I can’t dance." According to the publication, the actress is already in advanced talks. "Catherine loves the glitz and glamour of the show," a source said. "Producers think she’ll be a great signing because of her strong fan, following and her bubbly personality. They can see her going far in the competition."

Over the weekend, professional dancer Dianne Buswell revealed that the Strictly professionals will reunite in just under a fortnight to prepare the new dance routines. Appearing on Sunday Brunch with her boyfriend Joe Sugg, Australian beauty Dianne shared: "In less than two weeks the pros go back." She added: "The professionals do all the professional routines. So we have a month where we go in every day to learn a new dance and then we meet the celebrities. When I find out who my celebrity is, it's legit on camera and on TV, so it's very exciting."

