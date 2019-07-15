Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev tease fans over baby's gender in gorgeous new photo Is it a boy or is it a girl?

Just days after their surprise wedding, Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev have been enjoying the most amazing honeymoon - or as they like to refer it, babymoon! In a new post, shared on Instagram on Monday morning, the Countdown presenter gave fans a sneak peek into their gorgeous Spanish getaway. She also took the opportunity to tease their followers about the sex of their unborn baby, writing: "Half-way bump and all brewing nicely! Mother's intuition says it’s definitely a girl. Or a boy. Or a cockapoo...."

The picture, which was taken in front of the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao, shows Rachel showing off her blossoming baby bump in a chic, figure-hugging number, while the Strictly Come Dancing professional looked coordinated in chinos and a printed shirt. Fans rushed to heap praise on the couple, with one commenting: "Coming along nicely Rachel, you pair look very happy!" Another said: "Looking good and healthy Rachel. Good luck to you both with the rest of the pregnancy."

Last month, Rachel and Pasha stunned fans by announcing they had eloped to Las Vegas to get married. "Introducing the new Mr and Mrs Kovalev… we both said yes," Rachel wrote at the time. The pair started dating in 2014, after they were partnered together in the 2013 series of Strictly. Rachel revealed her pregnancy news in May, with a sweet Countdown-themed post on social media. Sharing a photo of herself cradling her baby bump as she posed in front of the famous letters board, which spelled out "R TINY MATE" - an anagram of the word 'maternity' - she wrote: "Pash and I have a conundrum for you. You have till December to work it out! We're over the moon excited."

Speaking to the Radio Times last year, Rachel gushed about her romance with the Russian dancer. "I am in love now," she shared. "I don't feel I have to get married. I don’t think I need that pressure any more. I don't worry about getting married or whether he is taking a long time in the morning or whether he has done the dishes. That does not really bother me in the long term. I feel settled." She added in the interview: "I don't feel the need to do it again. If I'm with someone and I'm happy, that's enough." And touching on children briefly, she said: "I don't see myself with or without children - whatever will be, will be."

