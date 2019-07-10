Coronation Street star reveals why he'll NEVER take part in I'm a Celebrity We won't be seeing this star trying witchedy grubs anytime soon!

Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd has opened up about the controversial reason why he would never take part in I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!. Chatting to Daily Star about why he would avoid appearing on the show at all costs, he explained: "I'd lose my job if I did I’m a Celeb. I'd say something un-PC or upset someone and come out and have no job. I don’t think work would let me."

Jack has ruled himself out of appearing in I'm a Celeb

Although Jack has ruled himself out of the running, plenty of soap stars appear to be put for a stint in the jungle! EastEnders actor Danny Dyer has previously admitted that he enjoys taking part in reality TV, telling Good Evening Britain: "It is an instant thing at the moment and it is a career...you can earn loads of dough and get loved and adored for it."

Harry Redknapp, Emily Atack and John Barrowman took first, second and third place in 2018

Hollyoaks actress Stephanie Waring also said she'd like to head to Australia for the show, telling the Manchester Evening News: "I've always wanted to do the jungle. I'm scared of everything but I'd like to be in Australia. There are no pressures from the outside world, no TVs and no phones and I think it's a real test of inner strength which has always appealed to me." The show's executive, Micky Van Praagh, previously revealed that they had already started casting for the show. Chatting at a BAFTA Masterclass, she said: "It’s very early days, but we’ve already started casting. I think we know what works. I think of our show as a comedy and so I’m looking for people who are funny and high energy as we know those types of things always work… But otherwise you want to do something completely different every year."

