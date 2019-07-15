Dianne Buswell reveals when Strictly pros will return - and it's a lot sooner than we think! We cannot wait for the next series!

This year's Strictly Come Dancing is only months away, and Dianne Buswell has dropped a major bombshell about the upcoming series. The Australian beauty, who is in a relationship with last year's dance partner Joe Sugg, revealed that the Strictly professional dancers will reunite in just under a fortnight to prepare the new dance routines. Appearing on this weekend's Sunday Brunch with her boyfriend, Dianne shared: "In less than two weeks the pros go back."

"The professionals do all the professional routines," she added. "So we have a month where we go in every day to learn a new dance and then we meet the celebrities. When I find out who my celebrity is, it's legit on camera and on TV, so it's very exciting." During their chat about Strictly with former alum Simon Rimmer, the host revealed Joe might get jealous about the new set of celebrities. "Can I warn you something that will happen this year," he told Joe. "It might be different with Di because what will happen is, that when the next group come in… you then start to hate all the dancers because then you realise it’s like a holiday romance."

"You think you’re special - your situation is different," the presenter continued. "But everyone else who is in your year thinks, 'I thought I was special.'" To which, Joe laughed and replied: "It's like when the year sevens come up and they get all the fun stuff to do and all those cool trips." Dianne added: "A new WhatsApp group will be formed," before going on to say that both she and Joe "will be alright."

Although the couple didn't win Strictly last year, the pair fell in love over their dancing and will set off on a brand new tour together next year. They will host a never-before-seen variety show, which will give "audiences a fantastic evening of performance, full of glitz, magic and plenty of laughs, guaranteed to leave fans of all ages spellbound".

