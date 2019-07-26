Former Strictly judge Arlene Phillips reacts to Motsi Mabuse joining show Arlene Phillips said she was 'content' with the decision

Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Phillips has opened up about Motsi Mabuse joining the show's judging panel, and said that she was "content" by the decision. Chatting to the Daily Star, Arlene added that she doesn't watch the show anymore, explaining: "It does not matter to me whoever it is. It is not going to change anything for me. They could have put anyone in there. I will get on with my life."

Arlene left the show in 2009

She previously opened up about why she never watches the show, telling the Express: "I don't think I've ever watched the show when I was a part of it or not. Simply because it would take an awful lot of patience from me to sit down and watch an hour-and-a-half show. However, I do always catch up on lots of the dancers and watch the couples, particularly the professional dancers I know and that I'm close too. Or a celebrity I know, so I'll watch the show on catch up."

Motsi is the new Strictly judge

It was announced that Motsi would be taking over from Darcey Bussell in July, and she opened up about her new role, saying: "I am absolutely thrilled and overjoyed to be joining the @bbcstrictly judging panel. I have so much respect and admiration for the other three judges and hope to add my own bit of sparkle to the show. I can’t wait to get started! @letsdance dance has always and will always have a place in my heart. I grew up with @letsdance and learned so much, so don't worry I am not going anywhere soon and November I will be certainly our first tour!"

The executive producer of Strictly, Sarah James, added: "I am incredibly excited that Motsi Mabuse is joining the show. Motsi's natural warmth, energy and passion for dance makes her the perfect addition to our esteemed judging panel."

