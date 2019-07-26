Strictly's Pasha Kovalev and Rachel Riley shock fans with new wedding photo Married life has already taken its toll!

Rachel Riley celebrated four weeks of married bliss with Pasha Kovalev on Friday by sharing a new photo from their wedding – but with a twist. The former Strictly Come Dancing star joked that married life had already taken its toll on the pair, as she used the popular FaceApp to make them appear older.

"4 weeks of married life already and it’s definitely taken its toll! Anyone else think that old Pash looks a bit like Jeff Stelling?!" Rachel captioned the photo. As well as giving an insight into what the couple might look like in old age, it also shared another glimpse at their surprise wedding in Las Vegas.

Rachel Riley joked about the impact of married life on herself and Pasha Kovalev

Rachel is standing behind her new husband in the snap, with one arm draped round his shoulder and the other clutching her bouquet of red roses. Pasha, meanwhile, made a handsome groom in a blue blazer and white shirt adorned with a floral print that complemented his bride’s pink patterned mini dress.

Pasha and Rachel surprised their fans at the end of June, when they announced that they had secretly tied the knot during a holiday in Las Vegas. The couple, who are expecting their first child, shared their happy news on Instagram, with Rachel writing: "Introducing the new Mr and Mrs Kovalev. We both said yes!"

The couple married in Las Vegas in June

The newlyweds have since been enjoying a romantic honeymoon in Spain, and spent a few days exploring Barcelona together, before hitting the beach in Bilbao. Mum-to-be Rachel revealed the special measures Pasha was taking to ensure she remained comfortable on the beach, admitting that the dancer had been "digging me a belly hole on the beach for my bump each day".

Rachel and Pasha also teased fans about the gender of their baby, who is due in December. "Half-way bump and all brewing nicely! Mother's intuition says it's definitely a girl. Or a boy. Or a cockapoo… #preggo #babymoon," Rachel captioned one photo that gave a look at her growing bump.

