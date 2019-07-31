Emmerdale spoilers: Debbie Dingle's exit storyline explained as actress Charley Webb gives birth Your weekly spoilers for Monday 5 July to Friday 9 July

Emmerdale fans have known for a while that Debbie Dingle would be leaving the village on a temporary basis as actress Charley Webb announced her pregnancy at the beginning of the year. And this week, the soap star gave birth to her third son, announcing the happy news on Instagram. The star's exit storyline is set to air next week, as Debbie decides to move to Scotland, but it doesn't go according to plan when Sarah decides that she doesn't want to leave. Elsewhere, the residents come to terms with the devastating aftermath of the fire, while Amy and Kerry deal with their guilt in very different ways. Robert and Aaron's surrogacy dreams are also threatened when Natalie has second thoughts about going through with it.

Debbie is getting ready to leave Emmerdale to go to Scotland, but Cain reacts badly when he hears her plans – and is especially wary about how Charity will take the news. But Charity isn't the only person whose reluctant about her move, as Sarah is equally unimpressed. Vanessa later finds out that she and Charity will be moving into Debbie's place when she moves, but doesn't realise that there's a catch that will have a huge impact.

Kerry encourages Amy to act normal while still in denial that they actually caused the fire. However, later when the factory safe is opened and the money they stole is found to be missing, she starts to struggle. The next day, Kerry is called down to the police station to be question, and is alarmed when she overhears Amy almost confessing what they did to Nate.

Priya and Jai are suspicious that Rishi and Manpreet started the fire, while Jai and Priya are shocked when they read the terms of Kim's loan. Jai is livid at Rishi as he reads it, and sees no solution to their financial crisis. Jai later gets annoyed with the factory staff when they ask about their wages, and is angry at Rishi for the mess he's caused. Later at Home Farm, Kim offers to buy the factory to help Jai's financial situation. Manpreet later prepares to leave, but is caught by Jai and Priya – will they be able to persuade her to stay and support Rishi?

