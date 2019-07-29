Emmerdale's Tracy to die in factory fire? Actress Amy Walsh speaks out Someone will be killed in the fire…

Emmerdale never disappoints when it comes to gripping storylines, and the show is gearing up for another soap death in the aftermath of a shock factory fire. And while the show has kept tight-lipped about who it will be, one character that's definitely involved is Tracy Metcalfe – played by actress Amy Walsh. Fans already know from spoilers that Tracy will find herself trapped in the factory storeroom after Amy and Kerry accidentally start the fire. Teasing her character's fate, Amy opened up about Tracy's involvement in the huge storyline. "I was told that Tracy was going to be involved in a huge fire at the factory and I was like, 'No!'" she told We Love TV magazine.

Will Tracy manage to get out of the factory fire alive?

Amy added: "So I was anxious, because that's how the soap world is. You have to be prepared for your character possibly being written out one day." While the actress didn't say whether she was going to be killed off or not, she teased the intense scenes. "I'm so excited because I think they're amazing scenes. It was an intense day on set for me, because I had so much screaming and crying to do," she said. "When the building exploded I could feel the impact of the blast and the flames were boiling hot. It's 100 per cent the most challenged I've ever been as an actor. It took a toll on me both physically and emotionally."

Kerry and Amy will struggle with their guilt in the aftermath

The aftermath in the fire will not only have devastating consequences for the victim and their family, but for Amy and Kerry too – who will be left struggling with guilt and fear in the wake of the tragedy. The pair will deal with things in their own ways too. Talking to HELLO! and other journalists at a recent press day, actress Natalie Ann Jamieson, who plays Amy, revealed: "They’re both going through it, and they’ve kind of got each other, but it’s so tense that they kind of don't have each other either. They’re both dealing with it differently, so, although they’ve got each other and can share with each other what’s going on, they both have very different ideas about how to go about dealing with it – because Kerry and Amy can be so different. Whatever one thinks is the sensible thing to do, the other one would definitely think the opposite."

