BBC reveals one MAJOR change to the Strictly line-up this year

Strictly Come Dancing might not be back on our screens until September, but a recent surprise announcement has hinted that there will be one MAJOR change to the show's line-up. Iain Lee accidentally let it slip that Jamie Laing, Anneka Rice and Sam Allardyce are the first three contestants confirmed on the show, jokily apologising to The One Show and Alex Jones after revealing the news. Although the BBC has declined to comment on whether the trio really will be appearing on Strictly, Jamie's presence in the line-up would mark a major change to the show – as the series typically avoids casting reality show contestants.

Jamie has reportedly joined the Strictly line-up

Jamie, who is best known for appearing on Made in Chelsea, and has subsequently gone on to appear in Celebrity Hunted. According to The Sun, sources previously revealed that BBC bosses had a firm lockdown on hiring reality show stars for the series. The insider explained: "Certain reality celebrities have been peddling these stories about being 'in talks' for the show when they have never been approached. Bosses are now fed up of hearing the same people bandying around their own names just to shift a few copies of some weight-loss DVD. In light of this, they've put in place their own reality star ban to stop them from cashing in on the show."

Anneka will also reportedly be joining the line-up

However, the show has bent this rule on a couple of occasions, most notably with Big Brother winner Allison Hammond and TOWIE star Mark Wright in 2014. Other stars rumoured to be taking part include The Saturdays singer Una Healy, Line of Duty actor Adrian Dunbar, Boyzone bandmate Keith Duffy, Atomic Kitten's Natasha Hamilton, Blue Peter presenter Radzi Chinyanganya and Coronation Street actor Jack P Shepherd.

