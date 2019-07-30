Darcey Bussell shares photos from new work project as Strictly gets underway She's looking fab!

As rehearsals for the new series of Strictly Come Dancing kicked off on Monday, former judge Darcey Bussell was busy working on her new project. The ballerina, who announced that she was stepping down from the show in April, has given fans a glimpse into her next venture, taking to Instagram to share photos of herself on set.

Darcey, 50, revealed that she was involved in the new Coppelia film, posting: "Enjoying my time working with @tedbrandsen and @vitomazzeo on set of the new Coppelia film working with Submarine products and the gorgeous Dutch National Ballet. Dx #coppeliafilm #dutchnationalballet #coppeliamovie."

Darcey struck a pose with Vito Mazzeo

In one photo, Darcey struck a pose with Vito Mazzeo, the principal dancer of the Dutch National Ballet. The retired ballet dancer looked typically elegant in a red blazer and orange pinstripe skirt and gave her winning smile to the camera.

Darcey announced that she was quitting Strictly in April. The news came as a shock to fans, who had seen the TV judge on their screens since 2012. In her statement, Darcey said: "It has been a complete privilege for me to be part of Strictly, working with such a talented team. I have enjoyed every minute of my time and will miss everyone from my fellow judges, the presenters, the dancers, the musicians, the entire backstage team, and especially the viewers of the show, who have been so supportive."

The former Strictly judge is working on the new Coppelia film

Darcey's replacement was only announced last week when the BBC confirmed that Oti Mabuse's older sister Motsi Mabuse is taking on the role. The South African-born dancer is already known for being a judge on Let's Dance in Germany. "I am absolutely overjoyed to be joining the Strictly judging panel," Motsi said. "I have so much respect and admiration for the other three judges and hope to add my own bit of sparkle to the show. I can't wait to get started."

The new series of Strictly isn't far off. On Monday, the professional dancers headed back to the studios to start their rehearsals for the big group numbers. The celebrity line-up is expected to be announced in mid-August, after which the stars will be paired with the pros.

