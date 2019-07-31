Strictly star Oti Mabuse shares exciting wedding news! She said yes!

Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse is set to become a bridesmaid at close friend and fellow professional dancer Amy Dowden's wedding. Taking to Instagram page to share a picture of her "will you be my bridesmaid" box with the future bride, the 28-year-old gushed: "I said YES!!!! Well... to being a bridesmaid that is. Thank you so much babes and for allowing me to share this moment with you @amy_dowden." She added: "Let's make this the happiest day of your life and yes, I will enjoy these goodies on your behalf!!! Love you x. #sisterhood #strictlysisters."

Oti Mabuse is going to be a bridesmaid at Amy Dowden's wedding

It comes as no surprise that Oti was picked for the important role. In May, Amy opened up about her friendship with the Greatest Dancer judge, who has been on hand to support her following Amy's Crohn's diagnosis. "All the Strictly dancers know," she said on This Morning. "I don't want sympathy, so it is not something I will sit and talk about. Sometimes they will look at me and think, 'Oh, Amy is not right today'. They all know deep down. But Oti [Mabuse] and Diane [Buswell] have seen it first-hand. I was living with Oti and had a night of terrible vomiting and pain and, bless her, she spent all night with me and then went off to rehearsals the next day."

Last week, Amy revealed that the one-year countdown to her big day with fiancé Ben Jones was officially on. "A year until we say 'I do'. #excitingtimes #cantwait #somuchtodo #haventevensentsavethedates," she said on Instagram, alongside a snap of the couple. "The official countdown to the big day has begun! One year today," she later told her followers in her Instagram Stories.

Revealing that there is still so much planning to do, Amy added: "We still have a lot to do but loving all the organising. We've still got to do all the flowers, the photography and of course, the save the dates. I haven't even done that yet but I am going to get on it. Anyway, we're off to sunny Bournemouth - it's going to be a very exciting day and year ahead."

Amy announced her engagement to Ben last year after he popped the question during a party on New Year's Eve. Chatting to HELLO! in March, Amy revealed that she would like her partner to join the upcoming series of Strictly. "We would love for Ben to do Strictly," she confessed. "If that opportunity did come up it would be amazing. He's my biggest supporter." However, she added that she couldn't see it happening for a while, explaining: "We're just doing what we're doing right now."

