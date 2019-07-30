Kevin Clifton leads the congratulatory messages after Nancy Xu joins Strictly Nancy Xu has joined the Strictly family!

Following the news of Nancy Xu joining the Strictly Come Dancing professionals line-up, reigning champion Kevin Clifton was one of the first to congratulate her. Taking to his Instagram page on Tuesday, the 36-year-old pro - who has worked with the newcomer on his latest tour of Burn the Floor - wrote: "So proud of @burnthefloorofficial girl @nancy_xuxi joining the cast of @bbcstrictly. Happy birthday Nancy."

Other Strictly professionals followed suit, with Gorka Marquez writing: "Welcome to the clan." Johannes Radebe remarked: "Welcome friend! Can't wait to celebrate @nancy_xuxi." Oti Mabuse stated: "Welcome to the family darling." Luba Mushtuk added: "Welcome to the family."

After the exciting news was confirmed, Nancy shared her own delight at the prospect of joining Strictly. "I'm thrilled and excited! I can finally announce that this year I'll be one of the STRICTLY COME DANCING pro dancers," she said on Instagram. "I cannot wait to start this new journey with all these amazing people and share the magic together. Thank you so much @bbcstrictly for one of the most beautiful birthday gifts ever, thank you for making my dream come true!.. this is a very special day! See you soon everyone stay tuned on BBC!"

Nancy, from China, was a finalist on So You Think You Can Dance in her home country and a dancer on hit West End and Broadway show Burn The Floor. A specialist in Latin, Nancy was a finalist in the U21 World Championships in 2010, took third place in the 2010-2012 CBDF National Amateur Latin Championships and was a runner up at the 2013 International Singapore Championships.

