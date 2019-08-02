Huge pop star wants to do Strictly Come Dancing We can only imagine how AMAZING he would be!

It seems like everyone would jump at the chance to appear on Strictly Come Dancing, and major pop stars are no different! Chatting on Capital Breakfast, Lewis Capaldi has revealed that he would "relish" the chance to appear on the popular dancing show. He explained: "I can shake my hips for sure, I would do it. […] Strictly, I would relish the opportunity. Depends what the money was obviously, I wouldn't just do it for no reason."

Lewis opened up about Strictly

The Someone You Loved singer also opened up about his jokey feud with Noel Gallagher, who insulted him during an interview, leading Lewis to respond by wearing a T-shirt with Noel's face on it surrounded by love hearts. He said: "I wouldn’t call it a feud, I’d call it a lovers’ tiff… I don’t know who wants to see beef between me and Noel Gallagher but yeah, he said some unfavourable things, did Noel, and I responded by getting my haircut like his brother and dressing up like his brother and wearing a shirt with his face on it with a love heart on it. It was a whole thing, I tell you something, the beef was raw, it was some raw beef."

He also joked about his feud with Noel

Speaking about his reaction to the negative interview, he explained: "I was so excited! I was so pleased! […] Growing up, part of loving Oasis, part of growing up and being an Oasis fan was loving all the slams that he used to dish out. So I used to grow up and watch these compilation videos of Noel Gallagher slagging off artists, and now I can be part of one of those compilation videos!" Speaking about his next move in the 'feud', he said: "I'm trying to work out if I can send him a plaque for the album. It would be tremendous. But no, he's a lovely man, there was no animosity."

