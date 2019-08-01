Saffron Barker family shocked at Strictly news - see video! Saffron was the fourth contestant revealed

Saffron Barker has shared the moment she shocked each member of her family with the news that she is to appear on this year's Strictly Come Dancing. The YouTube star, who has over four million subscribers, was revealed as the fourth celebrity contestant on Heart Breakfast on Thursday morning, and follows in the footsteps of Joe Sugg, who was the first YouTuber to grace the Strictly dancefloor in the show's history when he appeared on the 2018 series with now-girlfriend, Dianne Buswell.

Saffron follows in Joe Sugg's footsteps

Sharing a video, which has been viewed over 307,000 times already, on her YouTube channel, Saffron filmed her family's heartwarming, but shocked, reactions to her telling them she "got the call" and had been invited to be a contestant. Opening the video, the 19-year-old admitted she "cried her eyes out" when she was told the news.

First up was Saffron's dad, who initially didn't believe his daughter but eventually started fist-pumping the air and asked if he could run around the street shouting out the news. The pair then decided to play a trick on Saffron's mum and pretend she didn't get the gig, before eventually coming clean and her mum bursting into tears at her daughter's achievement.

MORE: All the signs that Neil Jones will finally get a partner on this year's Strictly Come Dancing

Some great reactions in this video!

More family members followed but it was her grandparents' reactions that were so sweet to see. One of her nans threw her hands up to her mouth in shock before hugging Saffron and fighting back tears as she exclaimed she was "living the dream". Her other grandmother pushed Saffron away she was in such shock! Saffron later admitted that once the news had sunk in, both sets of grandparents were calling her "crying their eyes out" they were so happy.

READ MORE: Strictly Come Dancing stars share excitement as they begin rehearsals

Following the announcement this morning, Saffron said on Heart Breakfast: "I am really excited to go on the Strictly journey and am feeling very grateful for the opportunity! I’m looking forward to learning all of the dances, finding out who my partner is, getting to wear the costumes and to just experience this once in a lifetime opportunity."

The YouTuber joins previously announced celebrity contestants, former England goalkeeper David James, comedian Chris Ramsey, EastEnders star Emma Barton and former Coronation Street actress Catherine Tyldesley.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.