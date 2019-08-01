Gemma Atkinson 'struggling to move on from Strictly' after new line-up unveiled Can you blame her?

It's coming up to two years since Gemma Atkinson hit the Strictly Come Dancing dancefloor with Aljaz Skorjanec. And after shows bosses unveiled the first batch of contestants for this year's series, the former soap star - who recently welcomed her first child with Gorka Marquez - reminisced about her time on the show, wishing all the new stars the very best. "The rehearsals have started and so have the celeb reveals. Strictly is back," she wrote on Instagram.

"Sending you lots of luck for this series partner! @aljazskorjanec #TeamAliG Oh no wait... I mean... the new team... (let it go Gemma.... let it go)," the star then joked, to which, Aljaz's wife Janette Manrara replied: "You're killing me!! Loved you and him so so much!! Miss you and our birthday twinning so much!!!!"

Despite not winning the 2017 series, Gemma and Aljaz reached the finals alongside Gorka, who was partnered up with Alexandra Burke. Fans were quick to point this out, with one follower writing: "What a story Gemz had. She didn't win the trophy but she got the best life partner and a beautiful baby girl. Oh, I love Strictly." [sic] Another fan remarked: "You were such a good match for Strictly. Now you'll be watching with Mia snuggles." A third post read: "You had the best time on that show didn't you, loved you guys dancing together! Memories like you made during the show will never fade xxx."

Since her time on Strictly, Gemma has landed a job on Hits radio and has become a mother to little Mia. Over the past few weeks, the ex-Emmerdale actress has been documenting her journey through motherhood since giving birth to her daughter on 4 July. Earlier this week, Gemma took baby Mia on her first outing. The star opened up on Instagram about how happy it had made her hitting another parenting milestone as a first-time mum. The former Strictly contestant took Mia for a walk in the park, along with Mia's grandparents. Although Gorka was unable to come due to work commitments training for the new series of Strictly, the doting dad was one of the first to comment on Gemma's Instagram photo from their outing.

