BBC Breakfast presenter is the sixth Strictly Come Dancing contestant

Strictly Come Dancing have confirmed the sixth contestant – and it's the one and only BBC Breakfast presenter Mike Bushell! Speaking about his involvement on the BBC show on Friday, the sports journalist revealed: "It feels like a weird dream. I am flying the flag for dad dancers." He added: "I will try not to fall over. I am not underestimating the physical task. I feel sorry for who I am coupled up with!"

Mike Bushell is taking part in Strictly

The 53-year-old joins previously announced stars such as Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley, former England goalkeeper David James, comedian Chris Ramsey, EastEnders actress Emma Barton and YouTube sensation Saffron Barker. The celebrities will be strutting their stuff on the dancefloor in September, all hoping to be the one to lift the Glitterball trophy. Mike will no doubt try to follow in the footsteps of fellow sports presenters Chris Hollins, who lifted the Glitterball Trophy in 2009, and Ore Oduba, who won in 2016.

On Thursday, soap star Catherine shared her excitement during an appearance on This Morning, saying: 'I'm thrilled to be a part of this year's Strictly Come Dancing. I'm a huge fan of the show. It’ll be my biggest challenge to date as I’m not much of a dancer, but I've always wanted to learn the skill and the time feels right!" She added: "I'm nervous as hell but super excited to work with such talented professionals. Hold onto your jazz shoes... mine is sure to be a bumpy/clumsy/fun ride!"

Catherine Tyldesley is also joining the show

She also joked about how exciting it had been to keep signing her big secret. "I feel like I'm in the FBI like the other day I came down they needed to take my measurements and they said your code name is Jasmine," the star confessed. "My husband obviously is thrilled to bits and when I told my best friend he started laughing and said 'Oh OK because the history is I can't really dance!'"

Earlier on in the morning, 19-year-old Saffron was unveiled as the fourth contestant. The teenager, who averages 15 million views a month on her YouTube channels, said: "I am really excited to go on the Strictly journey and am feeling very grateful for the opportunity! I'm looking forward to learning all of the dances, finding out who my partner is, getting to wear the costumes and to just experience this once in a lifetime opportunity."

