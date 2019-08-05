Strictly Come Dancing announce tenth celebrity taking part! Well this is exciting!

Strictly Come Dancing has confirmed their tenth celebrity - and it's Will Bayley MBE! The 31-year-old, who is a World Table Tennis Paralympic champion, released this statement: "I'm so proud to be on the show, it's my family's favourite show. I have no dance experience at all, but I hope I can do well. I want to inspire people with a disability- that would mean a lot to me. I want to prove to people I can do this."

In January 2017, Will was awarded an MBE for services for Table Tennis and is currently training to defend his Paralympic title at the Tokyo 2020 games. He recently won Gold at the Japan Open 2019. Will has suffered from arthrogryposis since birth, a rare condition which affects all four of his limbs. Will is classified as a Class 7 Paralympic athlete and was one of the stars of London 2012 and Rio 2016 games, winning consecutive silver and gold medals.

The news comes moments after American star Michelle Visage was confirmed as the ninth contestant in this year's star-studded line-up. "I'm Italian, so I would love Giovanni [Pernice]," she shared on Lorraine, adding: "I am very excited, I am over the moon. I can't wait to be dramatic and as amazing as I can be. I am 50 and I want to be presenting women of the age."

Michelle is best known for her role as a judge on RuPaul's Drag Race since season three and on all seasons of the spin-off show RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars. Michelle will appear on RuPaul's Drag Race UK, which is set to air on BBC Three this October. Michelle was also on the fifteenth series of Celebrity Big Brother finishing in fifth place. Most recently, she has appeared as a judge on the first two seasons of Ireland's Got Talent. This year, Michelle made her West End debut as Miss Hedge in Everybody's Talking About Jamie.

They are joining many other well-known faces, with Viscountess Weymouth, Emma Thynn, CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual, Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley, former England goalkeeper David James, comedian Chris Ramsey, EastEnders actress Emma Barton and YouTube sensation Saffron Barker having previously been announced. The celebrities will be strutting their stuff on the dancefloor in September, all hoping to be the one to lift the Glitterball trophy.

The 17th series of the award-winning entertainment show will return in the autumn on BBC One putting the sparkle back into Saturday and Sunday nights. Fans of the popular show can expect a few new changes to the series this year. It was recently announced that Motsi Mabuse had been picked to replace long-running judge Darcey Bussell, while professional dancer Nancy Xu will be joining the dance crew.

