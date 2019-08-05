Strictly Come Dancing confirm the ninth contestant - find out who here The 2019 line-up is almost complete!

Strictly Come Dancing has announced that American star Michelle Visage is the ninth contestant in this year's star-studded line-up. The exciting news was confirmed on Monday's episode of Lorraine, with the 50-year-old singer appearing via video link from Hollywood. "I'm Italian, so I would love Giovanni [Pernice]," she shared, adding: "I am very excited, I am over the moon. I can't wait to be dramatic and as amazing as I can be. I am 50 and I want to be presenting women of the age."

Michelle Visage is the ninth Strictly Come Dancing contestant

Michelle is best known for her role as a judge on RuPaul's Drag Race since season three and on all seasons of the spin-off show RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars. Michelle will appear on RuPaul's Drag Race UK, which is set to air on BBC Three this October. Michelle was also on the fifteenth series of Celebrity Big Brother finishing in fifth place. Most recently, she has appeared as a judge on the first two seasons of Ireland's Got Talent. This year, Michelle made her West End debut as Miss Hedge in Everybody's Talking About Jamie.

MORE: The confirmed Strictly Come Dancing 2019 line-up so far

In a statement, the star also said: "Getting to do Strictly in my favorite place on Earth is an actual DREAM! I'm so excited to show that being 50 doesn't mean life stops. Things may not work like they did when I was 20, but 50 also means FABULOUS! There are plenty of women like me out there who still 'got it' and we still 'plan to use it!' so slap on the sequins, point me to the dance floor and watch me Paso my Doble!"

Viscountess Weymouth was unveiled on Sunday

The newest unveiling comes after show bosses revealed Viscountess Weymouth, Emma Thynn as a contestant on Sunday. They are joining many other well-known faces, with CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual, Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley, former England goalkeeper David James, comedian Chris Ramsey, EastEnders actress Emma Barton and YouTube sensation Saffron Barker having previously been announced. The celebrities will be strutting their stuff on the dancefloor in September, all hoping to be the one to lift the Glitterball trophy.

MORE: Strictly's AJ Pritchard and girlfriend Abbie enjoy night out with Love Island's Curtis

Meanwhile, the upcoming series of Strictly will kick off in September and fans of the popular show can expect a few new changes to the series this year. It was recently announced that Motsi Mabuse had been picked to replace long-running judge Darcey Bussell. Motsi has already been a judge on German dance show Let's Dance, and has had years of training as a pro herself. What's more, she's Oti Mabuse's older sister, and already knows many of the pro dancers. The show has also welcomed a new professional dancer to their team - Nancy Xu. The new dancer was a finalist on So You Think You Can Dance in China and a star on hit West End and Broadway show Burn The Floor.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.