The Crown star Tobias Menzies lets slip when season 3 is coming out The best news we’ve heard all week!

Deep breaths people, we're about to bestow some very exciting news upon you. In a recent interview on Jo Good's BBC Radio London show, series star Tobias Menzies let slip a very big spoiler about the latest serving of The Crown, telling the presenter: "We've shot season three, and that starts in November."

Naturally, we're beside ourselves to hear that the royal biopic will be returning this autumn, and we'd recommend pencilling out the entire month because this season's cast list is nothing short of extraordinary.

Tobias Menzies plays Prince Philip in The Crown

Of course Tobias will be picking up where Matt Smith left off in the role of Prince Phillip, and Helena Bonham Carter will portray Princess Margaret, but perhaps most exciting of all is Olivia Colman's appointment as Queen Elizabeth II, which gives us goosebumps to think about (who remembers her electric performance as Queen Anne in The Favourite?). Tobias was tight-lipped about other aspects of season three though, adding: "I do know some of the secrets, yeah, which I probably can't say anything about, but we're very excited to show people."

MORE: The Duchess of Cornwall's secret holiday in Corfu revealed

We're not the only ones impatient for the return of the hit show; Twitter is already alight with anticipation, and many fans have been tweeting Netflix in search of an official release date. One user asked: "Hey @netflix when does the crown come back?" With another adding: "Anyone else distressed that we still don't have a release date for season 3 of #TheCrown? Need to see Olivia take the throne." Our thoughts exactly.

Josh O'Connor takes on the role of Prince Charles

MORE: Royal grief: The Queen, Prince Harry, Duchess Kate and more open up about losing a loved one

Set between the years of 1964 to 76, the third instalment of the series is rumoured to cover everything from Queen Elizabeth II's close working relationship with Prime Minister Harold Wilson to Princess Margaret's eight-year affair with baronet Roddy Llewellyn. More than enough royal drama to see us through to Christmas! In the meantime, keep your eyes peeled for more updates on the show. We've got an inkling they're going to be released very soon…

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.