Will The OC make a comeback? Creator Josh Schwartz reveals all Will Sandy Cohen ever come back into our lives?

California, here we come? Although The OC was a beloved Noughties show, the series ended after just four seasons, and the creator has now opened up about whether the show would ever be revived. Chatting at the 2019 Television Critics Association summer press tour, Josh Schwartz explained that he can't see a revival happening any time soon.

It doesn't like The OC will be coming back for another series

He explained: "That was brought up at one point, we were asked about doing a return to The OC to see those kids grown up. For us, that was a very, very singular story. We felt like we completed that tale by the end." However, Fox boss Charlie Collier has said he'd be interested in bringing it back, explaining: "There's no plan right now to revive Prison Break or any of the other franchises, but when the creators come with a story that they think is the right time to tell, we are so ready to listen because those are some franchises of which I'm so proud and feel so fortunate that they're in our stable."

The series was based around the lives of four teenagers

The series followed Ryan, a teenager who finds himself facing a jail sentence after he is persuaded to steal a car by his older brother. In a moment of sympathy, his court appointment lawyer, Sandy Cohen, brings Ryan to stay with their family after he is kicked out of his family home. Throughout the series, Ryan becomes part of the Cohen family and best friends with Seth, Sandy's geeky yet loveable son who is infatuated with their classmate, Summer Roberts. Rachel Bilson, who played Summer in the show, previously revealed that she would consider a reboot, telling E! News: "I'm always open to things. I don't know what it would look like with our characters being old now. We were riding skateboards on the pier; I don't know what they do now as 30-year-olds. But it would be nice to see everybody again. I haven't seen any of them in a very long time."

