Great British Bake Off's release date is FINALLY here Bring on the biscuits!

After months of waiting, our favourite show finally has a release date! Yes, the world's most wholesome baking competition, The Great British Bake Off, will be back on our screens on Tuesday 27 August. We don't know about you, but we already have our cups of tea, packets of biscuits and Tesco orders of whatever bakes they're making that week at the ready!

Noel will be back on hand as a helpful presenter

The release date was announced alongside a snap of the judges, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, with the two presenters, Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig, enjoying a Mad Hatter's tea party. Commenting on the announcement, one fan wrote: "I feel like the sole purpose of this photo is just an opportunity for Noel to be the Mad Hatter, and I'm 100% ok with that." Another person added: "Yasssss! Cannot WAIT! GIVE ME THAT SOGGY BOTTOM!" The caption with the photo read: "Every adventure requires a first bake."

The post comes soon after news of Paul Hollywood splitting up from his girlfriend Summer Monteys-Fullam made headlines, after reports circulated that he had asked Summer to sign a non-disclosure agreement. The TV star took to his Instagram to address the reports, telling his followers: "There’s always two sides to a story you’ve only heard one... but alas I don’t play those games... thanks again."

Summer took to Instagram to explain her side of the story, writing: "I am very disappointed and distressed by false and highly defamatory statements that Paul has made about me online since our breakup. I have had no alternative but to instruct my solicitors Brett Wilson LLP to pursue legal proceedings against Paul in order to obtain vindication. I have never courted publicity over my relationship with Paul and I am deeply disappointed that the relationship has ended in this way."

