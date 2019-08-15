Amanda Holden is now officially the highest earning woman on TV Now THAT'S a pretty penny…

Amanda Holden is the newly crowned queen of TV! The fabulous Britain's Got Talent judge has reportedly overtaken Holly Willoughby as the highest-paid female star on-air, and her annual earnings will make your eyes water. Of course, the blockbuster ITV talent show wouldn't be the same without her, but it's not just a spot on one of the biggest shows on telly that keeps Amanda busy.

The doting mum-of-two is also a co-host on Heart radio, has starred in adverts for retail giant Marks & Spencer and has her very own QVC interiors range – not to mention the chic clothing collection she recently launched with luxury British clothing line Fenn Wright Mason. How on earth she juggles all that, we'll never know. With all of her ventures combined, it's reported that Amanda draws in a whopping £5 million a year! How's that for hustling?

A dress from Amanda's new collection for Fenn Wright Manson

Amanda's recent collaboration with Fenn Wright Manson is perfect for any summer bashes you might have coming up. The seven-piece line is occasion wear at its finest and features everything from a billowing, hot pink satin gown (swoon) to a sparkly pencil dress and perhaps most fabulously of all a jet black jumpsuit that's reminiscent of something a particularly fashion-forward First Lady might wear.

Amanda looking breathtaking in her white bikini

When Amanda's not busy launching lavish clothing lines, she's whipping up a storm on Instagram, where she frequently keeps us entertained with her children's hilarious antics and most recently, a stunning picture of herself kitted out in a sleek white bikini. In the caption, Amanda talked about her much-anticipated new clothing launch, but if we were her, we'd have kept things simple (and truthful) with a caption along the lines of "48 going on 20!" Because let's be honest, she looks less than half her age. Total goddess!

