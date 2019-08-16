THIS Harry Potter star wants a role in Peaky Blinders - and it needs to happen! We can see Imelda as an old school gangster!

Imelda Staunton has revealed that she would happily play other TV roles, and in particular, she would love to join the cast of Peaky Blinders - if they'd have her! Chatting to HELLO! and other reporters, she explained: "The world of television is in such a healthy state, I mean I know in the 80s we had Prime Suspect, but the quality is equally the quantity in a lot of cases." After being asked if she would take part in Peaky Blinders, she said: "Yes, I would love to! I binge-watched Peaky Blinders – haven't watched Breaking Bad yet. I love the design and audacity of Peaky Blinders - not real but totally real - that they are all such great actors. I could bloody well do the accent. I think it is a hard accent."

Imelda loves the series

Imelda also opened up about her upcoming role of the real-life person Karen Edwards in ITV's new drama, A Confession. Based on a true story, A Confession looks at the repercussions a police officer has to face after breaking protocol in order to find the bodies of two missing women. Imelda, who plays one of the victim's mothers, admitted it was hard to play the role, especially as a mother herself. She said: "That woman lived through it, the least I could do was to try and do it justice. With any part you want to do it the best and as honestly as you can, and if it is very emotional, that's what it is and you can't shy away from it, you have to do it the best you can."

READ: Imelda Staunton reveals 'luxury' of working with husband Jim Carter on Downton Abbey film

Season five of the series will be out in late August

She continued: "I suppose unlike in theatre, [which] you do it every night on and on, at least you do it and by the next morning and it's gone with television. Because you have to tell yourself that it's gone because you have another scene to do. I think the discipline in television as opposed to theatre… you can't say, 'Well I am so upset, I just did this real emotional scene and I'm too upset to do anything else. That doesn't happen, you have to move on - you have to be technical and emotional."

READ: Amanda Holden is now officially the highest earning woman on TV