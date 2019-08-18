Lacey Turner returns to EastEnders just one month after her daughter Dusty's birth What's Stacey up to now?

EastEnders star Lacey Turner has made a surprising return to the BBC soap – just a month after the birth of her first baby. Lacey, 31, gave birth to daughter Dusty on 12 July. Now she's been spotted back in Albert Square, filming scenes related to her character Stacey Fowler's terrifying confrontation with Phil Mitchell (Steve McFaddden).

Lacey has portrayed Stacey on EastEnders since 2004

Last month, she was seen on screen attacking Phil with a spanner in an attempt to stop him from choking her husband Martin (James Bye) with a metal bar. It doesn't look like Lacey is back to a full-time filming schedule yet, but it seems like we won't have to wait too long to see her back on our screens, and to find out what Phil Mitchell remembers about the attack – and what he plans to do next…

The actress played Stacey on the London-set soap from 2004 to 2010 and then re-joined he cast in 2014. In her time on the show, the character has had a wild ride, which has included affairs, being framed for attempted murder, and the killing of Archie Mitchell in 2009. Happily, her personal life is running much more smoothly, with the birth of Dusty last month after two previous miscarriages. Lacey shares her new arrival with her husband, Matt Kay, who she married in a low-key ceremony in Ibiza in September 2017.

The actress gave birth to daughter Dusty Violet in July

Earlier this month, the actress shared images from Dusty's first photoshoot with her fans on her Instagram account. The photos, taken by award-winning photographer Suzi Gardner, included one showing the adorable tot wearing a purple headband and surrounded by flowers, while another saw her asleep in a knitted bonnet with teddy bear ears. Her co-stars were quick to comment on how lovely Dusty looked, with Patsy Palmer saying: "OMG" and Louisa Lytton, who plays Ruby Allen, writing: "I couldn't love her more!!"

