Lacey Turner shares adorable pics from newborn daughter Dusty's first photoshoot These are so cute!

Lacey Turner is one proud mama after welcoming her first child with husband Matt Kay last month. The EastEnders star welcomed a gorgeous baby girl named Dusty Violet – and to celebrate her arrival, Lacey has given fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the newborn's first photoshoot. Aww! The gorgeous images see the little tot sleeping on a purple 'cloud', wearing a matching purple headband and surrounded by a colourful arrangement of flowers.

Another pic is a close-up of Dusty's face as she sleeps soundly wearing a knitted bonnet with teddy bear ears. Another cute close-up shows the tot resting on her hands with her eyes closed, swaddled in a purple knitted blanket and wearing a huge purple flower headband. Lacey, who plays Stacey Fowler in the BBC One soap, gave a shout-out to the talented photographer behind the images, Suzi Gardner, and captioned the snaps: "Dusty Violet @suzigardnerphotography thank you for these beautiful photos."

How gorgeous are these photos?

The 31-year-old's co-stars were among the first to gush over how perfect little Dusty looked. Louisa Lytton, who plays Ruby Allen, wrote: "I couldn't love her more!!" While Patsy Palmer commented: "OMG" with a butterfly emoji and handful of stars. And Tilly Keeper, who plays Louise Mitchell, and Lorraine Stanley, who portrays Karen Taylor, added a string of heart emojis.

Lacey and Matt welcomed Dusty in July

Lacey and childhood sweetheart Matt welcomed Dusty last month, two years after tying the knot in Ibiza. Earlier this year, the soap star opened up about suffering two miscarriages. On finally falling pregnant again, Lacey said on This Morning: "Well I sort of ignored it until I was about ten weeks… I thought maybe that will work! I got to seven, then eight weeks, and I thought, 'Don't get excited...' but I would still say to my mum, 'Don't talk about it' and it wasn't until I got to about 20 weeks that I thought, 'Maybe we are going to have a baby.'"

