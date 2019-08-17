Lacey Turner devastated after beloved family dog dies The actress paid a touching tribute to her 'best friend'

Lacey Turner is devastated after her beloved chocolate labrador Dexter passed away. The EastEnders actress shared her heartbreaking loss on Saturday and paid a touching tribute to her "best friend" with a series of photos on her Instagram stories. Lacey also praised the special bond Dexter had with her newborn daughter Dusty, promising to tell her all about him.

R.I.P, Dexter

"My handsome boy!! I cannot believe I'm writing this, I am heartbroken but so grateful that I got the pleasure of loving you for 11 whole years, you really were the bestest friend a girl could've asked for!" she wrote alongside an adorable image of Dexter in a field. "The most loyal and kindest dog I ever knew, a gentle giant, a true gentleman, the best fur brother even if only for a short time. I will tell her how much you loved to lay next to her." Lacey added: "My gorgeous boy I miss you so much already, your cuddles were like no other, if I could hold you forever I would! My little family won't be the same without you. Thank you for loving me for all those years! I love you always! Sleep tight handsome boy."

Lacey didn't reveal his cause of death

Dexter's tragic death comes just months after her other beloved pooch, French bulldog Reggie, died in April. At the time, Lacey posted a string of photos posted to Instagram, sharing her favourite memories with Reggie, adding: "Sleep tight our lovely boy and thank you for being you."

Dexter watched over Dusty

But there is some joy to come out of this year as Lacey and husband Matt Kay welcomed their first daughter, Dusty Violet, in July. Earlier this week, the actress gave fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the newborn's first photoshoot. Aww! The gorgeous images see the little tot sleeping on a purple 'cloud', wearing a matching purple headband and surrounded by a colourful arrangement of flowers. Another pic is a close-up of Dusty's face as she sleeps soundly wearing a knitted bonnet with teddy bear ears. Another cute close-up shows the tot resting on her hands with her eyes closed, swaddled in a purple knitted blanket and wearing a huge purple flower headband.

So sad

Lacey, who plays Stacey Fowler in the BBC One soap, gave a shout-out to the talented photographer behind the images, Suzi Gardner, who is a national multi-award-winning photographer and a member of the Masters of Photographers Association, by captioning the snaps: "Dusty Violet @suzigardnerphotography thank you for these beautiful photos."

