Strictly 2019 celebrities pictured for first time at rehearsals

The Strictly Come Dancing class of 2019 is ready for rehearsals! All 15 celebrities who are set to take part in the BBC One dance show this autumn have posed for their first group photo. The snap was taken in the Strictly dance studio and shows the budding dancers dressed down in comfy gym attire – with quite a few of the ladies already sporting their high heels for good measure.

This year's line-up comprises comedian Chris Ramsey, ex-footballer David James, EastEnders star Emma Barton, Olympic and Paralympic champions James Cracknell and Will Bayley, BBC Radio 1's Dev Griffin, Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing, former Coronation Street Catherine Tyldesley, YouTuber Saffron Barker, BBC Breakfast reporter Mike Bushell, Drag Race's Michelle Visage, footballer-turned-pundit Alex Scott, Viscountess Emma Weymouth, and CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual. TV presenter Anneka Rice was the 15th and final announcement.

The Strictly class of 2019 posed for their first group photo

Saffron, 19, shared the group photo on Twitter and wrote: "Halfway through day 1 of group rehearsals with this crazy bunch, ready for the #strictly Red carpet!! @bbcstrictly BRING IT ON."

Over the weekend, it was announced that Australian Queen of Pop Kylie Minogue will open the much-anticipated 17th season of Strictly by performing a show-stopping medley of some of her biggest hits. The pint-sized popstar will be accompanied by a dazzling routine from Strictly's professional dancers.

And this year's Strictly pro dancers

After walking the red carpet, the stars will then head to the Strictly ballroom for the very first time, ready to find out which professional dancer they'll be paired with on their journey towards the famous Glitter Ball trophy. New judge Motsi Mabuse will join Bruno Tonioli, Craig Revel Horwood and Shirley Ballas in the Ballroom, where they will perform with the professional dancers in an unmissable group number.

The pro dancers kicked off rehearsals earlier this month, and they've been keeping fans updated with their gruelling workouts and non-stop dance routines. All eyes will be on fan favourite Neil Jones this year, who viewers are hoping will finally be paired up with a celebrity.

