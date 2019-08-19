Kensington Palace shares gorgeous new photo of Kate Middleton for special occasion Happy World Photography Day!

The Duchess of Cambridge is enjoying her summer off with her husband Prince William and their three children. But on Monday, royal watchers were treated to a never-before-seen photo of Kate taken and uploaded by Kensington Palace. The royal mum was pictured mid-laugh, holding a camera and looking gorgeous in a pale grey summer dress that featured a striking paisley print. Kate, 37, was sat next to schoolboy and budding photographer, Josh Evans.

The photo was taken in June when Kate joined a group of children at a photography workshop run by Action for Children charity and the Royal Photographic Society. Kate, who is passionate about photography, took over as patron of the society from the Queen, and her new role was announced just hours before she dropped into the Kingston upon Thames workshop.

The palace posted the Instagram photo, which hadn't been shared before, to mark World Photography Day. In the caption, they wrote: "Today is #WorldPhotographyDay when we celebrate the art, craft, science and history of photography. Photography can provide a universal language for anyone to express themselves and release their thoughts and feelings."

The palace noted: "Among the children The Duchess met at the workshop was Josh, aged 9 — and this World Photography Day we're excited to share some of Josh's images that he took that day. Swipe to take a closer look. Fantastic work Josh!" The post also included some photos of nature Josh had taken, including one of a daisy and another of a leaf. The palace concluded: "The Duchess has a longstanding interest in photography, and her patronage will further highlight the beneficial impact that art and creativity can have on emotional wellbeing, particularly for children and young people."

Passionate photographer Kate showed Josh the ropes

Kate, who studied history of art at university, had a passion for photography long before she joined the royal family. Her official profile on the British monarchy's website notes her love of taking pictures as it reads: "The Duchess's enthusiasm for photography saw her taking photographs as part of her role during her time working within Party Pieces, a family company owned and run by her parents." As a royal, the mum-of-three regularly shares photos of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on special occasions, including their birthdays, first day of school and more.

