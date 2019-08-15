Chris Ramsey opens up about 'daft' day of Strictly rehearsals Chris is out of his comfort zone…

Chris Ramsey is well and truly in the spirit of Strictly Come Dancing after attending a "daft" day of rehearsals on Thursday. The comedian revealed that he had spent the day pre-recording interviews and segments ahead of the 17th series, which is set to air next month. But fortunately for Chris, the experience wasn't as awkward as he was imagining. Sharing his thoughts on Twitter, the 33-year-old said: "Filming done @bbcstrictly. Did the interview stuff and the daft messing about with glitter balls and things. Didn’t feel as much of a tool as I thought I would! GREAT SUCCESS!"

Chris' admission spurred former celebrity contestants to reminisce about their days spent on the Strictly dancefloor, with Good Morning Britain's Charlotte Hawkins joking: "That’s the easy bit," followed by crying with laughter emojis. While Judge Rinder wrote: "It's an overwhelming day. You find yourself saying things you never would normally. I was so overcome that I looked down the barrel-end of that glittered camera and said 'My whole life I've wanted to get to Blackpool!'"

Chris joins 14 other celebrities in this year's Strictly

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing have made a big change – and you will love it

Chris was one of the first three celebrities announced during an episode of The One Show in July. During the show, the comedian revealed that his wife Rosie Winter used to be s a professional dancer. He told hosts Matt Baker and stand-in host Stacey Dooley: "I’m both excited and absolutely terrified to be doing the show. You will not find me on the dance floor at parties, you will find me at the buffet table. All night."

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing star Katya Jones shares rare photo of her mum - and she's stunning!

He added: "At my wedding, I danced with my wife; that one song took about six months practice, and I definitely stood on her feet a couple of times. So I’m looking forward to the possibility of making a fool of myself in front of millions of people… there better be a buffet after the live shows."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.