Kylie Minogue's role in Strictly Come Dancing 2019 launch show revealed - plus other details

Australian Queen of Pop Kylie Minogue will open the much-anticipated 17th season of Strictly Come Dancing by performing a show-stopping medley of some of her biggest hits, which will be accompanied by a dazzling routine from Strictly’s professional dancers.

The Strictly dancers are already in rehearsals

The BBC announced new details of the series' first show on Saturday night, also revealing that Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will roll out the red carpet for the class of 2019 when the show returns to the BBC at the beginning of September. Comedian Chris Ramsey, ex-footballer David James and EastEnders star Emma Barton were the first three names announced in this year’s 15 strong line-up. The celebrity group also includes Olympic and Paralympic champions James Cracknell and Will Bayley, BBC Radio 1’s Dev Griffin, Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing, former Coronation Street Catherine Tyldesley, YouTuber Saffron Barker, BBC Breakfast reporter Mike Bushell, Drag Race’s Michelle Visage, footballer-turned-pundit Alex Scott, Viscountess Emma Weymouth, and CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual. TV presenter Anneka Rice was the 15th and final announcement.

After walking the red carpet, the stars will then head to the Strictly ballroom for the very first time, ready to find out which professional dancer they’ll be paired with on their journey towards the famous Glitter Ball trophy. All eyes will be on show favourites, such as Neil Jones, who viewers are really hoping will get a celebrity partner for the first time this year.

It's bound to be a colourful first show!

New judge Motsi Mabuse will join Bruno Tonioli, Craig Revel Horwood and Shirley Ballas in the Ballroom, grabbing their first peek at the series' celebs. But we're in for more of a treat as all four judges are then set to perform with the professional dancers in an unmissable group number.

The launch show will also see the celebrities take to the floor for the very first time in a spectacular group dance - and we're also promised a musical performance from Academy Award Winner Mark Ronson and Grammy Award Winning YEBBA. We literally CANNOT wait!

