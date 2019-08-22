Gorka Marquez reveals who made the SHOCKING decision not to give him a celebrity partner We'll miss Gorka in the competition this year!

Gorka Marquez has revealed that it was not his choice to lose out on a celebrity partner on Strictly Come Dancing this year. The professional dancer, who usually has a dance partner during the competition, replied to a fan who asked whether he had asked made the decision himself in order to spend more time with his girlfriend, Gemma Atkinson, and their newborn baby. He wrote: "Not really LOL. But I will."

Gorka confirmed that he wouldn't have a partner during this year's show on Wednesday. Posting a snap of himself on Instagram, he wrote: "For everybody that’s been asking, I can let you know that this series, I sadly won’t be partnered with a celebrity for the main series of Strictly. However, I will still be heavily involved in all of the group numbers and all things Strictly! I’m excited to see this year’s celebs and my fellow professionals dance for the Glitter Ball and I hope to be back fighting for it next year. As always, it’s gonna be a GREAT series."

Aston Merrygold was among those to react to the situation, commenting: "What the [expletive]?" Gorka's fellow professional dancers also commented on his post, with Dianne Buswell writing: "Love ya Gorks my silly brother," while Amy Dowden added: "We loves you we do (in a welsh accent)." Graziano di Prima also announced that he wouldn't have a celebrity dance partner this year, writing: "Just letting all the fans know the I will not have a celeb partner this series, but don't worry… I am not going anywhere! You will see me every Saturday/Sunday nights in all our amazing group dances, on It Takes Two and across the series. We will have some amazing routines already and I can't wait for you to see them all! To my fellow pros, good luck for a magical series. Let's do this and I love you all! Graz."

