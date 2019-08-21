Catherine Tyldesley has revealed her ideal Strictly partner Finger's crossed she gets her wish…

She's having the time of her life on Strictly Come Dancing – and it's only been three days of rehearsals so far! But Catherine Tyldesley is already thinking about her ideal pro partner, and she's not actually asking for much. The former Coronation Street star replied to a fan on Twitter who asked her the all-important question, "Who are you hoping for?" to which Catherine simply, and honestly, replied: "Anyone that will have me," followed by three crying with laughter face emojis.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the 35-year-old later admitted that the excitement of rehearsing with all the professionals has her eagerly awaiting the announcement of who her partner will be. She said: "I can't wait to find out who my partner is. I mean I'm grateful for anybody that will have me. Anybody with a bit of patience that loves food, we're winning – I'm so excited!"

Catherine can't wait to discover who her pro partner will be

With just a few weeks left before the series kicks off, the professional dancers were introduced to all the celebrity contestants for the first time this week. The BBC's official Strictly Instagram account shared videos and photos from the big meet, which showed the pro dancers and the stars standing on either side of a curtain. As the curtain drops, the groups rush to the middle to hug each other and introduce themselves.

The seventeenth series of Strictly is expected to return to screens in early September. Alongside Catherine, this year's line-up comprises of ex-footballer David James, EastEnders star Emma Barton, Olympic and Paralympic champions James Cracknell and Will Bayley, BBC Radio 1's Dev Griffin, Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing, YouTuber Saffron Barker, BBC Breakfast reporter Mike Bushell, Drag Race's Michelle Visage, footballer-turned-pundit Alex Scott, Viscountess Emma Weymouth, comedian Chris Ramsey and CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual. TV presenter Anneka Rice was the 15th and final announcement.

