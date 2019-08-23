Strictly Come Dancing release flamboyant trailer for brand new series – but where's new dancer Nancy Xu? This is definitely different…

Strictly Come Dancing has finally dropped the brand new trailer for the seventeenth series of the hit BBC One show – but one person is notably missing, new pro dancer Nancy Xu. The 28-year-old doesn't feature at all in this year's flamboyant offering, despite being announced as a new member of the Strictly team on 30 July. Nancy, from China, was a finalist on So You Think You Can Dance in her home country and a dancer on hit West End and Broadway show Burn The Floor. However, it looks like we'll have to wait until the launch show on Saturday 7 September to see her show off her Latin moves – and we just know they'll be amazing!

Where's Nancy?

Despite being one dancer down, the trailer is everything we hoped for and more – and it's certainly the most exotic looks we've seen from our favourite Strictly pros so far. Surrounded by vivid colours, feather boas, sequins, and all the glitz and glam Strictly is known and loved for, the trailer opens with Oti Mabuse applying her makeup backstage, before being joined by Dianne Buswell and newly-single Katya Jones – with Oti and Dianne sporting some elaborate petals around their eyes. Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez then join in the fun, before a blooming Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec show off a few moves.

Fierce!

But it's Karen Hauer who really commands attention, looking like a 1920s mob boss in a half-sequinned dress, half-checked suit with matching trilby. She's followed by the likes of Johannes Radebe, Graziano di Prima, and Neil Jones, before AJ Pritchard is knocked out of the way by Karen. Amy Dowden makes a quick appearance before Kevin Clifton channels his inner 'Rocketman', and Anton Du Beke appears in his signature tuxedo - but with an added twist... The camera then pans out and all the pros – minus Nancy, of course – appear in a colourful group shot as confetti rains down on them.

If the trailer is anything to go by, then this series promises to be Strictly's wackiest yet!

