Peaky Blinders star Harry Kirton still works part-time in a café despite finding fame on the Netflix show How's that for work ethic?

Peaky Blinders actor Harry Kirton – who plays the youngest brother, Finn Shelby, on the show – has revealed that he still works part-time in a Shoreditch café during filming in order to keep himself "grounded". Peaky Blinders returned for its fifth season on Sunday, and Harry's been a part of the series since he was 13 years old, but the young actor is determined not to let any of his newfound fame go to his head.

He explained to the Metro: "I still do part-time work, you know, I like to keep in sync with the world that we live in because acting is a very… you know, you’re pretending a lot and your headspace is in this area. At the end of the day we’ve all got to pay rent and we’ve all got to do real things. I have a lot of passions that aren’t just acting. I like to write, I’m vegan, I’m working at a vegan cafe because I love what they’re doing. I want to eat good food, and I want to talk to people. The best source for an actor is just humans, just people going about their day and the best source of information is somewhere like that. When people come in and out it makes me learn even more than sitting at home going 'Oh, what do I do for the day?' Get off your a**e, make some money, be productive, sort of thing." What an inspirational young man!

Harry as Finn Shelby

Harry, 21, also revealed that he lives in Shoreditch, which means it can't take him too long to get to work. But it's not all scrumptious vegan food and good company - the Peaky Blinders star gets recognised in the east London district more than anywhere else, and not always at the most convenient times!

Harry lives in Shoreditch

Harry elaborated: "I’m living in Shoreditch at the moment, and I’m recognised most in Shoreditch. A lot, for me anyway. Which is always lovely and always random, but sometimes they catch you in, like, I’ll be going down to the shop and my hair will be everywhere, but it’s very humbling. I don’t mind it." We'll certainly be spending more time in the Shoreditch Sainsbury's looking out for Harry!

