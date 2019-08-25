David Beckham pictured on the set of Peaky Blinders – and in costume!

Peaky Blinders fans are counting down the hours for the show's return on Sunday night at 9pm on BBC One, but are they in for a surprise with a cameo by none other than David Beckham himself?

Well, despite the former football star sharing several pictures of him in 1920s-approved attire and posing with some of the show's cast, it seems he was just paying the show a visit and we won't be seeing him on our TV screens any time soon.

Judging by the several photos shared on his Instagram stories and his big grin on all of them, David, 44, is no doubt a fan of the hit show. In one of the snaps, the dad-of-four can be seen posing next to four of the show's leading cast members: Helen McCrory, Sophie Rundle, Kate Phillips and Natasha O'Keefe.

"So excited for the launch of Peaky Blinders season 5 tonight! An incredible experience meeting the cast earlier this year," he told his fans.

In another snap, David poses next to Paul Anderson, who portrays Arthur Shelby in the hit drama. Despite David hilariously laughing in the picture, Paul, who is in character, refuses to smile. "Arthur didn’t find my joke very funny," he captioned it.

Harper's dad then went on to confirm that he was just visiting the set as a fan, and not as an actor. "Huge fan of the show, an honour seeing it being filmed," he revealed.

Despite David being known for his football skills, he has already appeared on several hit film productions, such as The Man from U.N.C.L.E and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

David has also featured in a couple of short films, made as part of fashion campaigns, alongside the likes of Harvey Keitel, Katharine Waterston and Kevin Hart.

Regardless of his growing film CV, the star has denied pursuing it as a serious career path, telling ABC News in 2015: "I've never, ever thought about going into any kind of acting. People have actually started talking about me and my 'new career of acting'. It's not my new career, it's just something that I'm stepping into and enjoying myself with."