Line of Duty's Stephen Graham to star in Peaky Blinders By order of Stephen Graham!

Although it looks like Stephen Graham won't be returning to Line of Duty for season six, fans can be consoled by the fact he has landed a role in another huge television show; Peaky Blinders! The creator of the show, Steven Knight, has revealed the Stephen will appear in either season six or seven as a guest star. Although fans have speculated that Stephen will play Al Capone, the same role he played in Boardwalk Empire, Steven confirmed that this wasn't the case.

Stephen played John Corbett in Line of Duty

Chatting on the Obsessed with... Peaky Blinders podcast, he said: "We're proceeding with that, but not for this series. Not Al Capone – I didn't want to go west. Because it's a minefield once you go into Chicago gangsters. I refer to him last series, but I didn't want to go into that. The amount of people who have come to us wanting to be in it is quite astonishing, and really good people. So what I've tried to avoid before is turning it into a spot the celebrity – you know, because I think it's quite distracting sometimes."

He won't appear in the show until seasons six or seven

He continued: "But someone like Adrien Brody is a great actor – obviously, you want to put them in it. But I think now we're coming to the final two series, I'm going to relax and open the gates a bit because there's some amazing people who want to be in it, and I think why not." Fans will have a while to wait before the return of Line of Duty, as the show's creator Jed Mercurio has suggested it will be made "in the next couple of years". Chatting to the Mail on Sunday's Event magazine, he also hinted that Ted Hastings could be a corrupt police officer, saying: "Yes, it could still be Hastings."

