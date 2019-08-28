Jennifer Lopez opens up about punching co-star Contance Wu in the face and almost breaking her nose Sounds sore

Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu and their fellow Hustlers co-stars are currently doing the press rounds ahead of the release of their new film – which follows the story of a group of New York strip club employees that decide to take on Wall Street – and the stars spilled the beans on one particularly heated moment on set - that time Jennifer almost broke Constance's nose after punching her in the face.

Jennifer explained to Access Hollywood: "I knew she was a gangster the day we were doing the scene... where I tell her to hang up the phone… and she won't hang it up. In the first take, I said to her, 'Listen, we're going to fight it out,' and she goes, 'Oh, yeah, yeah. You're good.'" Jennifer said she then asked Constance: "Are you sure?" Then Jennifer went for it. The Jenny From the Block singer continued: "I was like, 'Pow!' and she started fighting more than me even – and the phone smacks her in the nose and cuts her nose open." That sounds sore!

The cast of Hustlers have been busy promoting their new film

The 50-year-old hitmaker said that once she saw blood, she feared the worst: "I got so nervous! I was like, 'I broke her nose!' and she was like, 'It's totally fine.' She was such a trooper – I feel like we bonded in that moment – I had respect [for her] after that. I was like 'Yeah, we're going to do this movie.'"

MORE: Jennifer Lopez reveals the change she made in her career for her twins

Jennifer in character on the Hustlers set

All the aggressive behaviour on set surprised even rapper and co-star Cardi B, who asked: "Wait a minute, when ya'll be acting like ya'll fighting, ya'll actually fighting?" Jennifer then explained the situation to Cardi, telling her: "There's a way to do it. But you have to do it real, but you also have to be careful. We were doing it real, but some people don't even like to be roughed up. They want to do it real fake."

MORE: Jennifer Lopez's twins Emme and Max face big change

Fingers crossed we never get cast in a film with J Lo! We're not sure we could handle all that rough and tumble.

Hustlers will hit cinemas on 12 September.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.